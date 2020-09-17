Sen. Mike Braun honors Vincennes University Jasper

(WEHT)- Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) honored Vincennes University Jasper Wednesday as the campus celebrates its 50th anniversary this academic year.

“For over 200 years, Vincennes University has been a premier institution of higher learning for those seeking knowledge in manufacturing, logistics, aviation, and other important fields of study. In 1970 when I was a mere junior in high school, this university expanded and established a new campus in my hometown. With open enrollment and concentrating on jobs in fields where there are employee shortages, the Vincennes University Jasper campus is providing opportunities for all Hoosiers to add new skills to their resume that will ultimately lead to good-paying jobs mostly right there in Indiana.” Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.)

Braun, a Jasper native, says the company he founded in the early 1980s uses the Jasper campus as a source to recruit people and adds that he’s seen how the campus has been an asset, both to Jasper and Dubois County, but also to the surrounding counties.

(This story was originally published on September 17, 2020)

