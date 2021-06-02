Sen. Paul meets with Henderson community leaders

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A day after Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell made a stop in Owensboro, Senator Rand Paul visits western Kentucky today, including at Henderson Community College.

“We all know the issues. it’s just good to hear it in person,” says Henderson Co. Judge Exec. Brad Schneider.

Hearing the issues at home while talks continue over some major issues in Washington. One of those issues was infrastructure, as the White House and Senate continue talks over President Biden’s proposed $2 trillion infrastructure bill. Sen. Paul says he’d like to see local leaders have more freedom to use federal money from past relief bills for local projects.

“I’ve been talking to county judge executives as I go around Kentucky and they tell me, ‘Look, if you let me use the money you already put out and dangled before me for roads and bridges, we might be able to do a lot of infrastructure. But right now, we’ve tied their hands to where they can spend the money,” he said.

“The new infrastructure bill moving through Congress, if it could put more money in programs like grants, which we could apply to, that would help, or if, kind of quasi-earmarks, which I hear are coming back, under a different name, could be used by our Kentucky delegation to steer money towards the (new I-69) bridge, that would help,” Schneider added.

Another major issue was the pandemic, as more vaccinations and fewer cases are reported around the country. Sen. Paul says the remaining restrictions at federal and state level should be lifted, which could help certain businesses.

“The main complaints I’m hearing are from restaurant owners and hotel owners, and the hotel owners, mainly because, like in Louisville and our bigger cities where people might go for conventions, no one is having any conventions,” he said during today’s forum at the college.

