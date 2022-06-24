HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) recognized Simon’s Shoes as the Senate Small Business of the Week.

Senator Paul said, “Operating a small business requires unparalleled commitment and perseverance, traits that have been inherited to each successive generation of the Simon Family… In addition to footwear, Simon’s Shoes offered a diverse array of clothing… His childhood in Lithuania and initial years in America had taught Jacob key principles of saving and being conservative with money, which were integral to the success of his business and the store’s ability to survive the Great Depression… Even as the store passes down through the successive generations, the Simons remain active members of the business for as long as possible.”

The press release says as Ranking Member of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, Dr. Paul continues the tradition of honoring America’s small businesses and entrepreneurs.