OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Senator Rand Paul visited Owensboro Saturday morning to show his gratitude for the law enforcement officials that keep Kentucky safe. Senator Paul discussed his support for the men and women who protect our communities as he spoke at the 2022 Kentucky Fraternal Order of Police Convention.

“I have met with over 30 different police and law enforcement groups across our Commonwealth, and I’m continually reminded of the good work you all – our men and women in uniform do to protect and serve our communities,” said Sen. Paul. “I think a lot of times we only see police and law enforcement portrayed as the bad guys on the news, and that simply isn’t fair or accurate. I’ve always been pro-law enforcement and I personally want to thank each and every one of you for your service.”

Included in his speech were his ongoing pro-law enforcement efforts in the Senate as he continues his work of putting Kentucky first.

“I’ve seen what defunding the police and anti-law enforcement leadership looks like. Every week when I’m in Washington, D.C., working for Kentuckians, it seems as if there’s a new carjacking, violent crime, or murder every few hours,” said Sen. Paul. “Crime is absolutely out of control in major cities across our nation, but thankfully Kentucky is largely a pro-law enforcement state and we need to make sure it stays that way.”

Sen. Paul was introduced by George Ballard, President of the Owensboro Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) lodge. Also in attendance were over 150 police and law enforcement officers, Berl Perdue, FOP President and Clark County Sheriff, and State Representatives Suzanne Miles, DJ Johnston, and Scott Lewis.