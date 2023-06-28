HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Senators Rand Paul and Tim Kaine want answers from the Department of State following the Afghanistan withdrawal.

Sen. Paul’s office says both him and Sen. Kaine sent a letter to Deputy Secretary of State Richard Verma asking the Department of State to comply with requests from the Office of the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR), as SIGAR fulfills its “congressionally mandated oversight” on the U.S. withdrawal in Afghanistan.

A news release from Paul’s office says before Verma’s confirmation in the Senate, the Department of State and USAID determined that ongoing cooperation with SIGAR on activities and funds provided for Afghanistan after the U.S. withdrawal in August 2021 was no longer necessary. Officials with Paul’s office say such a determination is for Congress–and Congress alone–to make.

Paul’s office says SIGAR retains its statutory obligation to conduct oversight of the taxpayer dollars provided to Afghanistan since the Taliban’s takeover of the country. The news release says the Department is likewise obligated to cooperate with SIGAR inquiries and requests for information.

After sending their letter, Paul says he and Kaine have asked that Verma respond in writing with a list of actions taken since his confirmation to improve cooperation with SIGAR’s work. Paul and Kaine are also requesting a briefing to provide a forum for members of their staff to discuss these actions. The press releasew says the senators also expect the Department to recommit to compliance with SIGAR’s requests for information, interviews, and other materials regarding ongoing State and USAID programs in Afghanistan.

The full letter can be viewed below.