HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – U.S. Senator Todd Young announced his nominations for U.S. service academy appointments.

Officials say applications were received from 150 high school students, and a select group was interviewed by an advisory board chosen by Sen. Young. A nomination does not guarantee admission to a service academy, but is required in order to be considered.

A media release says nominees are chosen based on personal merit. Criteria considered include evidence of character, leadership, academic excellence, physical aptitude, and extracurricular activities.

“I had the privilege of recommending a talented group of Hoosiers for admission to the United States service academies this year,” said Sen. Young. “These young men and women are highly qualified to serve our country, and I’m very proud of their hard work. I wish them the best of luck in their application process.”

Local schools had a part in Sen. Young’s service academy nominees, and they’re listed below: