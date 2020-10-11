Senate candidate Amy McGrath visits Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — With Election Day approaching, Kentucky US Senate candidate Amy McGrath made a stop in Western Kentucky Saturday.

McGrath spent most of her afternoon in Owensboro at the Daviess County Democratic Party headquarters.

She’s going up against Republican Senator Mitch McConnell.

McGrath is requesting anyone attending her debate with McConnell be tested for COVID-19.

McConnell released a statement saying she is trying to find excuses not to debate.

“This is what 36 years in Washington gets ya. Where night is day and day is night. I’m a Marine Corp fighter pilot. Does anybody think I’m afraid of anything?” McGrath said.

McConnell’s full statement is below.

“Never in the history of Kentucky politics has one candidate worked harder to avoid a debate than Amy McGrath. From demanding other candidates accompany her on the stage to making ultimatums about the gender of the moderator, it has been truly bizarre to watch the McGrath campaign continue to find excuses not to debate.

“Unlike my opponent, I have followed CDC guidelines entirely, adhered to my physician’s advice regarding testing, and have never exhibited any symptoms during the COVID pandemic. I applaud the patience of Gray TV and the University of Kentucky students for continuing to provide this platform, and I look forward to Monday night.”

