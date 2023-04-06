HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Indiana Congressman hosted a meet and greet in Evansville on Thursday at Lawman Tactical.

The stop on his campaign trail was a part of his statewide “Only in America” tour. At the event, Banks called “wokeism” a cancer and said his goal is to make America patriotic again and teach children to love America.

Congressman Banks currently serves Indiana’s 3rd congressional district. He is running to replace Senator Mike Braun, who is not seeking re-election while he is running for governor.