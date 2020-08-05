Senator Braun responds after company’s dye turns Patoka River red

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – U.S. Senator Mike Braun says he will be checking into what happened at his company Meyer Distributing this week when a flooding incident ended up turning a local river red.

Jasper city officials say Meyer Distributing workers used red dye to figure out why the factory’s basement was flooding. The water was put through the storm drain and worked its way to the Patoka River, coloring parts of it crimson.

“When it comes to that particular incident, we have, as a company, always led when it comes to doing things responsibly whether it was something we caused or our fault, i’m sure it will be taken care of. I’ll learn more about that when i get home tomorrow,” said Senator Mike Braun.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management is investigating and said the dye is not believed to be harmful. The water has since returned to normal.