HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Senator Mike Braun, R-Jasper, joined Brad Byrd for an interview Monday.
The two discussed the reopening of schools in the fall, mask mandates and more.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on July 13, 2020)
LATEST LOCAL NEWS
- Boat owners recall fire at Lake Barkley marina
- Peoples Trust and Savings Bank location coming to Evansville
- Medical professionals discuss antibody testing
- Senator Mike Braun discusses face masks, pandemic, schools with Brad Byrd
- 32 COVID-19 cases reported at Hartford, KY long-term care facility