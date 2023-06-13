HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – U.S. Senator Rand Paul introduced the Tan Tax Repeal Act that would eliminate the 10 percent tax placed on small businesses and consumers.

Sen. Paul says, “The Tan Tax is not only an unnecessary tax on consumers, but also a prime example of bureaucratic overreach that unnecessarily hurts small businesses – and the majority of the businesses in this industry are women-owned.”

A news release says in 2010, a 10 percent “Tan Tax” was implemented on UV tanning services in tanning salons as part of the Affordable Care Act (ACA). This tax was a last-minute substitution for a 5 percent cosmetic surgery “Botox” tax. According to the American Suntanning Association, since the “Tan Tax” was implemented, over 11,000 primarily female-owned businesses have closed across America and more than 105,000 women have lost their jobs. The news release says the tax has also killed U.S. suntanning equipment manufacturing in many states, including Arkansas, California, Indiana and Missouri, shifting production jobs almost exclusively to European suppliers.

Officials say Sen. Paul has previously supported the repeal of the Tan Tax and included it in his Obamacare repeal legislation.

The legislation can be read below.