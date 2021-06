EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – U.S. Senator Todd Young hosted a press conference on in Evansville on Friday. He discussed the effects of the Endless Frontier Act.

Senator Young is touring Indiana promoting his Endless Frontier Act, which focuses on making the U.S. more competitive with China in science and technology. The bill, invests $250 billion in emerging technologies.

The Endless Frontier Act passed the Senate last week by a vote of 68-32.