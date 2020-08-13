Senator Todd Young optimistic about COVID relief agreement in coming weeks

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Senator Todd Young sat down with Eyewitness News Daybreak Anchor Jake Boswell to discuss two big events taking place in Washington.

The Indiana Senator first discussed talks about a stimulus package that would provide relief to people in the Tri-State due to financial strains from COVID-19. Talks between Republicans and Democrats have stalled in recent days, but Young says he thinks something will get done.

“Well, I’m still optimistic. guardedly optimistic. I know it’s a tough time and you know, election year politicking often complicates efforts to come to a conclusion. Speaker Nancy Pelosi Losi remains stuck on this three and a half trillion dollar figure which includes funding for arts and, and marijuana banking and other things that shouldn’t be priorities, especially in the midst of a global pandemic. But with that said, I know that Speaker Pelosi and others in Congress are starting to hear from their constituents. They don’t want to be evicted. They want to businesses to get the support they need to get through this thing.”

Young, a Republican, also discussed his fellow member of the Senate Kamala Harris being selected as Joe Biden’s running mate in the upcoming presidential election. Harris is a Democrat representing California.

“We have a pleasant personal relationship, but I think she’s someone that frankly President Trump is happy to have on the Democratic ticket. She supports taking away people’s on the job insurance through implementation. of Medicare for all scheme. She’s supported the green New Deal, which would effectively allow those who prefer not to work to go on public assistance. And it would prevent people from using automobiles potentially in the future. So she’s really supported some views that are outside of the mainstream of Kentuckians and Hoosiers.”

Harris and Biden made their first public appearance together Wednesday, attacking President Trump and the current administration harshly. President Trump also took time during his daily press briefing to criticize both Harris and Biden. We asked the Senator if the intensity of criticism is something he expects to see from the candidates as we get closer to Election Day.

“You know, I hope we can focus on the issues as I just did, as opposed to making personal attacks on people. It’s a really important time for the country. The President, the Vice President, the administration working with members of Congress ought to be working together to try and come up with this next phase for economic relief package and to help people get back to work and back to school, and to keep everyone safe and security get through this virus, that should really be the point of emphasis.”

(This story was originally published on Aug. 13, 2020)