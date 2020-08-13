Senator Young talks with local law enforcement in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana Senator Todd Young spent the day with local law enforcement on Wednesday.

Senator Young held a discussion at the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office with sheriffs and police chiefs from 10 southwestern Indiana counties.

Young says he talked with them about legislation being considered in Washington and maintaining trust in the community.

“I’m committed to removing any obstacles or providing some resources so they can continue to make sure that Hoosiers trust their law enforcement officers. And I can tell you without hesitation as I travel around the state of Indiana, the vast, vast majority of Hoosiers do,” said Young.

Young says with calls to defund police departments in some cities, he wanted to show his support for law enforcement.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 12, 2020)