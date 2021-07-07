Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County reopens since COVID-19 surge

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT)– Another Western Kentucky senior center celebrates its reopening. The Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County had its grand reopening today. This is the first time seniors could partake in the center’s offered activities since mid-March of 2020. The senior center’s executive director Becky Barnhart said they were delighted to be able to welcome everybody back.

“I couldn’t have imagined this many people, but it’s such a great feeling and there’s so much excitement in the air, and everyone is so thrilled to be back,” Barnhart said they do plan to add more types of activities and trips in the near future as their reopening transition continues.

This reopening comes the day after the Henderson Senior Center started welcoming back visitors.