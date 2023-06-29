OHIO CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Seniors got out and danced Thursday night in Beaver Dam at the “Golden Years Prom”.

The event, which was put on by the Beaver Dam Nursing and Rehab Center, brought the community together for a night to remember. We’re told some of the seniors arrived at the prom in a limousine.

“The idea is to allow seniors to relive their younger years and come together for a great time,” says Alissa Logsdon, admissions director at the nursing facility. “Some of the staff will be attending in their prom attire too.”

Organizers say many Ohio County businesses came together with donations to make it a memorable event.

