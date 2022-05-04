HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentuckians are joining forces across the Commonwealth to get food on the table for those in need.

The Green River Development District, Comfort Keepers, Independence Bank and several other organizations hand-delivered meals to around 400 low-income senior citizens Wednesday morning.

Food was delivered to seniors in Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, McLean and Webster counties. This is part of the Feed Seniors Now initiative that starts with a food bank held by several organizations and Henderson County High School. Officials say as long as the need is there, they will help.

“1 in 14 senior citizens struggle with hunger and it’s something that affects us right right here in our community,” said Kelsey Hargis, Community Enrichment Officer at Independence Bank. “So it’s very important that people realize this need and I’m just appreciative to everybody who has donated and helped out because these are elderly right here in our community.”

Officials say there was more food to give away than ever before thanks to help from students at Henderson County High School.

The groups say they are also collecting items for next year — you can drop them off at any Independence Bank location or at the Owensboro Christian Center.