HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The man convicted of murdering Megan Nichols was scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday, but the court appearance has been delayed until 2 p.m. on Friday.

Brodey Murbarger was found guilty last year in the death of Megan Nichols. The 15-year-old girl from Fairfield was missing for years until her body was discovered on a farm. Prosecutors say Murbarger strangled and suffocated Nichols in 2014 and then buried her in a shallow grave.

Murbarger argued his conviction should be thrown out because the evidence did not match the verdict, jurors were dismissed that should not have been and the case should have been moved out of Wayne County. His request for a new trial was denied.