Sentimental items lost in storage facility fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT)– Firefighters worked for hours Monday night getting a storage fire under control, but it destroyed a lot of personal belongings. Eric White has been renting a storage unit on at Bee Hive Mini Storage on South Tekoppel Avenue for nearly ten years. He never predicted a fire would claim his prized possessions

“Never even crossed my mind. Never even crossed my mind,” White said he was out of town for work, but around 7:00 Monday evening his wife called him saying the storage units at the facility were on fire. “It was really sickening having to watch this from Facebook.”

White saw a video of the blaze on Facebook and knew he likely lost everything in storage.

“I’m thinking, ‘oh my goodness. That’s exactly where my unit is at,'” White explained. “Apparently from what I’m hearing the fire started, what they think, is down at the end where my belongings were.”

White says he had nearly 20 pinball machines and other classic arcade games stored at the Bee Hive Mini Storage. All of his games were scorched. White feels as though he lost a piece of himself in this fire.

“Like a part of me was cut off. I know it’s just things, but when you’ve got a lot of sentimental attachment to that kind of stuff,” White said it’s been heart wrenching because he’s been working to revive his arcade games for more than 30 years. “That time is all lost and I’ll never be compensated for that.”

The building that caught fire had about 30 storage units. Some other big ticket items included boats and cars. A cause for the fire has not been determined, but officials say they do not believe foul play was involved.

(This story was originally published on April 27, 2021)