Sheriff: Two injured after serious motorcycle crash in Vanderburgh Co.

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — The Vanderburgh County Sheriff was called to a “serious” motorcycle crash on Big Cynthiana Road just south of Baseline Road on Saturday night.

Big Cynthiana Road was shut down for almost an hour for cleanup and investigation.

Major Jason Ashworth says two people on a motorcycle were headed northbound on Hwy 65 when they went off the roadway on a curve.

Major Ashworth says that both were transported to the hospital with injuries, but are expected to survive.

(This story was originally published on March 27, 2021)