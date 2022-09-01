MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) – Services have been announced for a couple killed in an Allendale explosion.

Officials with Keepes Funeral Home say visitation will happen on September 7 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Wabash Presbyterian Church, located at 11188 N 2300 Blvd, in Allendale.

Keepes Funeral Home says funeral Services for Kevin and Sue Murphy will be 11 a.m., on September 8, at Wabash Presbyterian Church with Pastor Kevin McGinnis officiating. Officials say after the funeral, the Murphys will be laid to rest at Wabash Presbyterian Cemetery.

The funeral home says full obituaries for Kevin and Sue Murphy will be published on this website.