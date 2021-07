EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Seton Harvest says they are bringing a produce van full of fresh vegetables to share with the community for a produce giveaway on July 18.

The event will be at All Saints Parish on North First Avenue from 3-4 p.m. Seton Harvest says there will also be music, recipes and cold drinks.

Anyone who has produce they’d like to giveaway can bring it to the event by 2:30 p.m.