Settlement is reached between Walter McCarty and First Federal Savings Bank

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) A settlement has been reached in connection with one of two lawsuits against former University of Evansville Men’s basketball coach Walter McCarty.

McCarty has agreed to allow First Federal Savings Bank to take money out of another one of his accounts to pay the money he owes. First Federal filed suit against McCarty claiming he defaulted on a $45,000 loan.

A similar lawsuit against McCarty by Old National Bank remains open. McCarty has also filed suit against Old National, claiming the bank still owes him money for personal appearances.

(This story was originally published on November 20, 2020)