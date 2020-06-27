Seven COVID-19 cases confirmed at Ellis Park

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Ellis Park confirmed seven people, including six people employed by the same trainer, have tested positive for COVID-19.

Everyone who tested positive are currently asymptomatic but the employees of that barn and trainer are under a stay-in-place order and have been quarantined in the dorm where the outbreak was discovered. One other person is quarantining at home.

While Ellis Park has operated its gaming facility since June 8th, opening day for races at Ellis Park is scheduled for July 2nd. Ellis Park General Manager Jeff Inman says no positive cases have been reported or discovered in the public areas at Ellis Park.

“We have notified all Ellis Park employees and all personnel currently working on the backside of these test results. We will continue to work with health officials and provide updated information to all personnel working on property. We are in the process of conducting contact tracing of these individuals and have asked all Ellis team members that could have been in contact with any of the individuals to be re-tested. No positive cases have been discovered or reported in any of the public areas at Ellis Park Jeff Inman- Ellis Park General Manager

(This story was originally published on June 27, 2020)

