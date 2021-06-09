Seven locations set up for Hadi Shrine Half-Pot

(WEHT) – Hadi Shrine has set up seven locations around southern Indiana where you can buy a ticket for the 2021 Summer Dream Half-Pot.

  • Evansville East
    • Morgan Ave. & Green River Road behind Stanton Optical
  • Evansville North
    • North Park Shopping Center next to Burger King.
  • Evansville West
    • Lloyd Expressway & St. Joseph Ave., old Mead Johnson parking lot
  • Evansville Downtown
    • Hadi Temple, Circus Ticket Office
  • Princeton Indiana
    • Shopping center by Walmart
  • Vincennes Indiana
    • Knox County Shrine parking lot
  • Jasper Indiana
    • In the old K-Mart parking lot

Last year’s winner won more than $50,000 before taxes. This year’s drawing will be on June 21.

