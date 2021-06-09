Seven locations set up for Hadi Shrine Half-Pot

(WEHT) – Hadi Shrine has set up seven locations around southern Indiana where you can buy a ticket for the 2021 Summer Dream Half-Pot.
- Evansville East
- Morgan Ave. & Green River Road behind Stanton Optical
- Evansville North
- North Park Shopping Center next to Burger King.
- Evansville West
- Lloyd Expressway & St. Joseph Ave., old Mead Johnson parking lot
- Evansville Downtown
- Hadi Temple, Circus Ticket Office
- Princeton Indiana
- Shopping center by Walmart
- Vincennes Indiana
- Knox County Shrine parking lot
- Jasper Indiana
- In the old K-Mart parking lot
Last year’s winner won more than $50,000 before taxes. This year’s drawing will be on June 21.