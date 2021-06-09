Seven locations set up for Hadi Shrine Half-Pot

(WEHT) – Hadi Shrine has set up seven locations around southern Indiana where you can buy a ticket for the 2021 Summer Dream Half-Pot.

Evansville East Morgan Ave. & Green River Road behind Stanton Optical

Evansville North North Park Shopping Center next to Burger King.

Evansville West Lloyd Expressway & St. Joseph Ave., old Mead Johnson parking lot

Evansville Downtown Hadi Temple, Circus Ticket Office

Princeton Indiana Shopping center by Walmart

Vincennes Indiana Knox County Shrine parking lot

Jasper Indiana In the old K-Mart parking lot



Last year’s winner won more than $50,000 before taxes. This year’s drawing will be on June 21.