MCCUTCHANVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Firefighters in McCutchanville responded to a shed fire on Saturday afternoon that spread to several other structures.

Crews were sent to the 5300 block of Memory Lane.

Initial reports stated that the fire began with a shed near a vacant structure and detached garage.

Witnesses said the smoke could be seen for miles.

Several agencies responded to the fire and were able to put it out.

No one was hurt.