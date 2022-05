MOUNT CARMEL, Ill (WEHT) – Mount Carmel was one of the hardest hit areas from Thursday night’s storms.

New video from storm chaser John Humphress shows debris scattered by wind and the roof ripped off the top of a building. The National Weather Service out of Paducah plans to be in Mount Carmel on Friday surveying the damage. They will determine if the storm was a tornado or a straight line wind event.

The Assistant Police Chief of Mount Carmel says no one was injured.