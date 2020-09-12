VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT)- The University of Southern Indiana says several COVID-19 cases on campus have come from a single student organization.
All members of the organization, which has not been publicly identified, will now have to quarantine, get tested, and report their results to the dean.
This is a developing story.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on September 11, 2020)
- Several COVID-19 cases linked to USI organization
- Daviess County dedicates First Responders Memorial
- EVSC bus drivers say they are concerned over cleaning agent
- New digital license plates appearing in the Commonwealth
- Muhlenberg schools adopting hybrid learning schedule on Monday, Sept. 21