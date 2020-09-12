Several COVID-19 cases linked to USI organization

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT)- The University of Southern Indiana says several COVID-19 cases on campus have come from a single student organization.

All members of the organization, which has not been publicly identified, will now have to quarantine, get tested, and report their results to the dean.

This is a developing story.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on September 11, 2020)