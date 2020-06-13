Newburgh barn fire extinguished

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: David Shipley

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT)- A barn fire on the 2900 block of Fuquay Rd. in Newburgh has been extinguished.

Video courtesy: David Shipley
Photos: David Shipley

Officials say the metal barn still has hot spots and its location, deep in private wooded areas, made it difficult for crews to reach the fire. Four different fire departments were deployed to the location to traffic water to the barn.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 13, 2020)

LATEST NEWS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories