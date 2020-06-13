Newburgh barn fire extinguished

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT)- A barn fire on the 2900 block of Fuquay Rd. in Newburgh has been extinguished.

Officials say the metal barn still has hot spots and its location, deep in private wooded areas, made it difficult for crews to reach the fire. Four different fire departments were deployed to the location to traffic water to the barn.

(This story was originally published on June 13, 2020)

