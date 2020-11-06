Several dozen COVID-19 cases recorded at Branchville Correctional Facility

BRANCHVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- 32 new COVID-19 have been reported at Branchville Correctional Facility since Monday.

Last week, 89 COVID-19 cases were reported at that facility. Perry County Health Department officials say they are staying in the loop and state agencies are working to reduce the spread. No volunteers or visitors are allowed at the facility. Positive cases are being quarantined.

Right now, what we are doing with the offenders who have tested positive, as well as those who may have been exposed to the virus, we have put them in the one dormitory and that dormitory is separated by two wings and they do not intermix with each other. So we have the people that are quarantined that have been exposed are on one side of the dormitory and those that have definitely tested positive are isolated on the opposite side of it David Burstein, Chief Communications Officer, Indiana Department of Corrections

(This story was originally published on Nov. 5, 2020)