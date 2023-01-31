DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Several Memorial hospital and Health Care Center medical offices in Dubois County will be opening at 10 a.m. EST today due to the inclement weather. Unless otherwise noted, the following offices are impacted by this change:

Jasper:

Dr. Qadir- Pulmonology Clinic

Heartland Cardiology

Jasper Pediatric

Jasper Primary Care

Memorial Audiology

Memorial Counseling Center

Memorial Employer Services

Memorial ENT Associates

Memorial Health Family Medicine

Memorial Health Saint Charles

Memorial Internal Medicine

Memorial Neurology Associates

Memorial Orthopaedic Associates

Memorial Outpatient Rehabilitation Services

Memorial Surgical Associates

Memorial Urology Associates

Memorial Home Respiratory

Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center – Opening at 8 a.m. EST

Washington:

Heartland Cardiology – Memorial Health Washington

Jasper Pediatric

Memorial Health Washington

Huntingburg:

Huntingburg Clinic

Huntingburg Urgent Care

Wound Care Center

Dale:

Dale Family Medicine

Memorial Outpatient Rehabilitation Services

Loogootee:

Loogootee Family Medicine

Memorial Outpatient Rehabilitation Services

Petersburg:

Petersburg Family Medicine

Ferdinand:

Ferdinand Family Medicine

French Lick:

French Lick Family Medicine

Shoals:

Martin County Health Center

Holland:

Holland Family Medicine

Bristow:

Memorial Health Bristow – Opening at 9 a.m. CST

Santa Claus: