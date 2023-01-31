DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Several Memorial hospital and Health Care Center medical offices in Dubois County will be opening at 10 a.m. EST today due to the inclement weather. Unless otherwise noted, the following offices are impacted by this change:
Jasper:
- Dr. Qadir- Pulmonology Clinic
- Heartland Cardiology
- Jasper Pediatric
- Jasper Primary Care
- Memorial Audiology
- Memorial Counseling Center
- Memorial Employer Services
- Memorial ENT Associates
- Memorial Health Family Medicine
- Memorial Health Saint Charles
- Memorial Internal Medicine
- Memorial Neurology Associates
- Memorial Orthopaedic Associates
- Memorial Outpatient Rehabilitation Services
- Memorial Surgical Associates
- Memorial Urology Associates
- Memorial Home Respiratory
- Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center – Opening at 8 a.m. EST
Washington:
- Heartland Cardiology – Memorial Health Washington
- Jasper Pediatric
- Memorial Health Washington
Huntingburg:
- Huntingburg Clinic
- Huntingburg Urgent Care
- Wound Care Center
Dale:
- Dale Family Medicine
- Memorial Outpatient Rehabilitation Services
Loogootee:
- Loogootee Family Medicine
- Memorial Outpatient Rehabilitation Services
Petersburg:
- Petersburg Family Medicine
Ferdinand:
- Ferdinand Family Medicine
French Lick:
- French Lick Family Medicine
Shoals:
- Martin County Health Center
Holland:
- Holland Family Medicine
Bristow:
- Memorial Health Bristow – Opening at 9 a.m. CST
Santa Claus:
- Jasper Pediatric, Santa Claus – Opening 9 a.m. CST
- Santa Claus Family Medicine – Opening 9 a.m. CST