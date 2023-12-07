EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A string of counterfeit purchases has hit businesses along North First Avenue in Evansville. According to police reports, the discoveries were made on December 6. This fake money has employees like Erin Lieberknecht on high alert.

“It’s usually like 50s or 100s,” explains Lieberknecht. “So we were trained to look at those. But every bill that’s usually past is a 20 here.”

Having worked at the North First Avenue Dairy Queen for 6 years, Lieberknecht says she has seen a fair share of customers. But on December 6 she noticed odd behavior and a strange order of two plain ice cream cones by two individuals.

“He just kind of wouldn’t look at me. He kept looking around and stuff,” recalls Lieberknecht. “But he had a medical mask on and a beanie, which was kind of covering, I could only see like right there.”

This is just one of several instances. Multiple counterfeit bills were discovered at nearby IGA, Advance Auto Parts, and Pet Supplies Plus on South Green River Road. Three were discovered at the First Avenue DQ.

“I got tipped off by my step-mom working at Schnuck’s,” says Lieberknecht, “and she was like, ‘Watch out for these two guys with beanies, they’re passing fake twenties’.”

The bills are almost impossible to detect. Restaurant managers say the bills passed the marker test and only fine details, like raised lettering, reveal their counterfeit status. Dairy Queen management spent the day training employees on what to look for, a difficult task in a fast-paced environment.

“It’s nerve racking because we focus on our times, getting food out fast,” says Lieberknecht. “If you have to wait on someone doing the money, it adds to the time. So you just hurry, ‘Look it’s 20,’ cash it out. But now, it’s nerve racking because you don’t want to take another one or, like, fail your workplace.”