Several Henderson locales recognized in Kentucky Living magazine’s Best in Kentucky 2020

(WEHT) Kentucky Living magazine announced the winners in their 10th annual Best in Kentucky awards, and while no Tri-State locations came in at #1, several took the coveted 2nd and 3rd place positions.

Second Place, Hamburger – Metzger’s Tavern – Henderson

Second Place, Winery – Farmer & Frenchman Winery & Cafe – Henderson

Second Place, Museum – Audubon Museum & Nature Center at John James Audubon State Park – Henderson

Second Place, Craft Beer – Henderson Brewing Company

Second Place, Golf Course – The Bridges Golf Course of Henderson

Second Place, Pizza – Rockhouse on the River – Henderson

Second Place, Place for Live Music – On Deck Riverside Bar & Grill – Henderson

Third Place, Long Weekend Getaway – Farmer & Frenchman Winery & Cafe – Henderson

Third Place, Farmers Market – Henderson Farmers Market

Third Place, Event or Festival – W.C. Handy Blues & Barbecue Festival – Henderson

Third Place, Barbecue – J&B Barbecue & Catering – Henderson

Third Place, Place for Adventure – John James Audubon State Park – Henderson

Third Place, Arts & Crafts Fair – Lions Club Arts & Crafts Festival at John James Audubon State Park – Henderson

Third Place, Down Home Restaurant – Hometown Roots – Henderson

Third Place, Made in Kentucky Product – LuciaSoapsEtc. LLC – Henderson

Third Place, Kid-Friendly Attraction – Blue Moon Stables – Henderson

Third Place, Agritourism Experience – Cates Farm – Henderson

A popular Owensboro restaurant was inducted into Kentucky Living’s Best in Kentucky Hall of Fame. Moonlite BBQ Inn was inducted under the category, non-franchise barbecue.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 27, 2020)

