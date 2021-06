DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – Dubois County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating what lead up to an accident that left a number of teenagers hurt on Wednesday night.

Investigators say that around 8:40 p.m. a 911 caller reported an accident with injury around County Road 800 South near State Road 161 in Holland.

Four teenagers were transported to Memorial Hospital to be looked at while one juvenile was airlifted from the hospital to get more extensive treatment.

This is a developing story.