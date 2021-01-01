Several Tri-State residents report hearing loud boom

HENDERSON (WEHT) – Eyewitness News is looking into a loud explosion in Henderson that happened at about 2 p.m. Friday. Henderson County Dispatch said it has received calls and has officers out patrolling, but does not yet know what caused the blast.

Several viewers have also told Eyewitness News they heard the loud boom in Evansville.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

(This story was originally published on January 1, 2021)

