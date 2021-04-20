Several Tri-State students get perfect ACT scores

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – It’s not easy to get a perfect score on anything, but that’s what some Tri-State high school students accomplished recently.

At least 3 students got a perfect score on the ACT.

Before high school students go to college, many of them take the ACT.

“A 29, the first time as an incoming freshman. 33, before the summer of sophomore year. Then, the sophomore required ACT, I got a 35,” recalled Hope Ramming, a junior at Daviess County High School. When she took the ACT a fourth time, she got a 36, a perfect score.(Hope ramming)

“I was able to tell my friends right then. I texted my parents and my grandma. It was exciting,’ she said.

She was one of the few around the Tri-State to get the highest possible score. According to the test preparation site PrepScholar, only a third of a percent of test takers get a perfect score. Ramming wasn’t alone to get the magic number.

“MY friend, Hunter Wimsatt, we used to go to school together at Owensboro Catholic and right now he’s at Gatton Academy, and he got a 36 at the same junior required ACT,” says Ramming.

“I definitely feel accomplished being able to do that,” added Wimsatt, a junior at Gatton Academy at WKU. He says he was surprised to get it, and happy his friend got it too.

“I texted her whenever I figured out and so congratulations. Um, yeah, I mean, she was like the first person that I heard that also got a 36. And I was always just really happy for her,” he recalled.

Across the river, the parents of Reese Perry, a Bosse High School student, say he got a perfect score too. Ramming and Wimsatt both plan to go to college, but aren’t exactly sure where and what their majors will be.

(This story was originally published on April 20, 2021)