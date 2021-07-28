Several Warrick County businesses broken into, police need help identifying suspect

WARRICK, CO, Ind (WEHT)– Boonville police are are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect after several businesses were broken into near the Warrick County School Corporation Central Services building, just West of SR 61. Investigators say the break-ins happened around 4:00 Monday morning.

The suspect was seen wearing glasses, black Puma sweatpants, a grey hoodie, baseball hat, grey and white shoes and neon green gloves at the time the break-in’s occurred. Police say it appears he used a prying tool with a pink/orange grip to get into the businesses.

If you recognize the suspect, call the Boonville Police Department at (812) 897-6551.