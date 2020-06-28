“Several” water rescues performed in McLean County

McLEAN COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT)- Several water rescues were performed across McLean County Sunday after heavy rains passed through the area.

The National Weather Service (NWS) says some of the rescues came from homes and vehicles as major roads, including highways 431, 136, and 80 were closed for parts of the day Sunday.

The NWS added that a majority of the emergencies took place between 8:45 A.M. and 10:00 A.M. and water was generally receding by mid-afternoon Sunday.

(This story was originally published on June 28, 2020)

