“Severe damage” reported in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Henderson Dispatch confirms fire crews are on scene after severe damage was reported near First St and Elm St.
No injuries were reported but several businesses were damaged. There is no word on what may have caused the damage. Eyewitness News has a crew on the scene. This is a developing story.
(This story was originally published on Aug. 20, 2020)
