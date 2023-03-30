HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The National Weather Service storm prediction center warns that most of the Tri-State will be under an enhanced level 3 warning for severe thunderstorms on Friday, March 31.

Our weather team reports that all severe weather factors will be in play, including damaging winds, hail and the potential for tornadoes. The system is expected to effect our area during the night, which will lower visibility for potentially spotting tornadoes.

Eyewitness News will keep you up to date with the latest forecasts and will provide the all clear when the system has passed our area.

How to prepare