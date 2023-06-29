HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – As of 11:30 a.m., CenterPoint Energy says 14,840 customers across Evansville have no electricity due to severe weather in the Tri-State.

According to Kenergy’s online outage viewer, 6,530 customers are reporting issues with their power. Kenergy reminds customers to report downed power lines and to always assume power lines are live and dangerous. Downed power lines can be reported at 800-844-4832.

Duke Energy is reporting 1,214 customers impacted by outages. LG&E reports an estimated 1,673 customers without power.