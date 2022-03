UNION COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – Heavy rain and high winds took down trees and power lines in several communities on Wednesday night.

In Union County, Emergency Management Director Rick White said within a 45 minute span, they received about a dozen calls. Eyewitness News spoke with a man whose porch was completely blown over, and part of the roof was blown into his back yard.

Crews were out for much of the night looking for damage and helping anyone they could.