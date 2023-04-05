HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The National Weather Service issued a thunderstorm warning on Wednesday afternoon for a majority of the Tri-State. During the peak of these storms, the Evansville and Owensboro areas experienced wind speeds up to 65 miles per hour.

Our viewers are sending in videos and photos and we will host them on this page. If you would like to submit your storm photos, you can email us at this address.

Photo taken in Geneva (Provided by Paul Owens)

West Parrish Avenue is closed at Werner Avenue/Roosevelt Road due to downed utility lines (Courtesy: Daviess County Fiscal Court)

In the video below, sent to us by viewer Seth Stewart, you can see storm clouds facing towards Rockport.

And in this video, submitted by viewer Tiffany Willett, you can see clouds over southern Henderson County.

Viewer Tammy Powell sent us photos and videos showing the roof of Integrity Pool Store in Henderson after it landed in the parking lot of Moore’s Auto Electric.