(WEHT) – The following locations are offering to provide shelter during the severe weather event in the Tri-State on Wednesday.

Hopkins County

The Hopkins County Government Center at 56 N. Main Street in Madisonville. This building is not a certified storm shelter, and visitors will be asked to sign-in upon entry.

Madisonville North Hopkins high School and Southside Elementary School gymnasiums will be open from 6 p.m. until the severe threat passes. These buildings are not certified storm shelters, and a liability waiver must be signed by visitors.

Dawson Springs Independent Schools have opened the high school as a tornado safe area. For more information, click here.

Spencer County

The following churches have agreed to open as storm shelters: Grandview United Methodist Church, 424 W Main St. Grandview. Enter through the basement door. Trinity United Methodist Church, 124 S Fifth St. Rockport. Use the Walnut St. entrance to the basement. Chrisney Baptist Church, 308 S. Main St., Chrisney. Enter south door to the basement. Santa Claus United Methodist Church, 351, N Holiday Blvd. Use main entrance.



McLean County

The following churches have offered residents to use their basements: Island Baptist Calhoun Baptist Sacramento Cumberland Presbyterian Sacramento Baptist Sacramento Methodist Beech Grove Christian Church Livermore Baptist Pleasant Hope Community Church



Daviess County

For today’s tornado threat event only, the following churches have agreed to open their basements for shelter: Yellow Creek Baptist Church across from Yellow Creek Park, 5741 KY Highway 144 (When sirens activate) Heritage Baptist Chruch, 3585 Thurston-Dermont Road, (6-10 p.m.) St. Stephen Cathedral basement south entrance, 610 Locust Street (4:30-10 p.m.) No food will be served. People will need to bring a water bottle with him.



Muhlenberg County

The following churches are opening as shelters: Cherry Hill Baptist Church Green River Chapel Church Bards Hill Church Powers Chapel Beechmont Missionary Baptist Brier Creek Church Sacramento CP Church Riverside Missionary Baptist Church New Hope Ebenezer Baptist Roland Temple Baptist Central City East Union in Graham Belton Beechmont General Baptist New Life Powderly



Hancock County