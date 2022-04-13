(WEHT) – The following locations are offering to provide shelter during the severe weather event in the Tri-State on Wednesday.
Hopkins County
- The Hopkins County Government Center at 56 N. Main Street in Madisonville. This building is not a certified storm shelter, and visitors will be asked to sign-in upon entry.
- Madisonville North Hopkins high School and Southside Elementary School gymnasiums will be open from 6 p.m. until the severe threat passes. These buildings are not certified storm shelters, and a liability waiver must be signed by visitors.
- Dawson Springs Independent Schools have opened the high school as a tornado safe area. For more information, click here.
Spencer County
- The following churches have agreed to open as storm shelters:
- Grandview United Methodist Church, 424 W Main St. Grandview. Enter through the basement door.
- Trinity United Methodist Church, 124 S Fifth St. Rockport. Use the Walnut St. entrance to the basement.
- Chrisney Baptist Church, 308 S. Main St., Chrisney. Enter south door to the basement.
- Santa Claus United Methodist Church, 351, N Holiday Blvd. Use main entrance.
McLean County
- The following churches have offered residents to use their basements:
- Island Baptist
- Calhoun Baptist
- Sacramento Cumberland Presbyterian
- Sacramento Baptist
- Sacramento Methodist
- Beech Grove Christian Church
- Livermore Baptist
- Pleasant Hope
- Community Church
Daviess County
- For today’s tornado threat event only, the following churches have agreed to open their basements for shelter:
- Yellow Creek Baptist Church across from Yellow Creek Park, 5741 KY Highway 144 (When sirens activate)
- Heritage Baptist Chruch, 3585 Thurston-Dermont Road, (6-10 p.m.)
- St. Stephen Cathedral basement south entrance, 610 Locust Street (4:30-10 p.m.)
- No food will be served. People will need to bring a water bottle with him.
Muhlenberg County
- The following churches are opening as shelters:
- Cherry Hill Baptist Church
- Green River Chapel Church
- Bards Hill Church
- Powers Chapel
- Beechmont Missionary Baptist
- Brier Creek Church
- Sacramento CP Church
- Riverside Missionary Baptist Church
- New Hope
- Ebenezer Baptist
- Roland
- Temple Baptist Central City
- East Union in Graham
- Belton Beechmont General Baptist
- New Life Powderly
Hancock County
- The following locations have been designated as shelters for tonight’s severe weather:
- Central Baptist Church, 25 State Route 3543, Hawesville, Ky 42348.
- Dukes Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 7814 State Route, 144 E Hawesville, Ky 42348.
- The above shelters are not a 100% guarantee against large-scale tornadoes, but Hancock County Emergency Management Agency says they are the best option for many.