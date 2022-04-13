(WEHT) – The following locations are offering to provide shelter during the severe weather event in the Tri-State on Wednesday.

Hopkins County

  • The Hopkins County Government Center at 56 N. Main Street in Madisonville. This building is not a certified storm shelter, and visitors will be asked to sign-in upon entry.
  • Madisonville North Hopkins high School and Southside Elementary School gymnasiums will be open from 6 p.m. until the severe threat passes. These buildings are not certified storm shelters, and a liability waiver must be signed by visitors.
  • Dawson Springs Independent Schools have opened the high school as a tornado safe area. For more information, click here.

Spencer County

  • The following churches have agreed to open as storm shelters:
    • Grandview United Methodist Church, 424 W Main St. Grandview. Enter through the basement door.
    • Trinity United Methodist Church, 124 S Fifth St. Rockport. Use the Walnut St. entrance to the basement.
    • Chrisney Baptist Church, 308 S. Main St., Chrisney. Enter south door to the basement.
    • Santa Claus United Methodist Church, 351, N Holiday Blvd. Use main entrance.

McLean County

  • The following churches have offered residents to use their basements:
    • Island Baptist
    • Calhoun Baptist
    • Sacramento Cumberland Presbyterian
    • Sacramento Baptist
    • Sacramento Methodist
    • Beech Grove Christian Church
    • Livermore Baptist
    • Pleasant Hope
    • Community Church

Daviess County

  • For today’s tornado threat event only, the following churches have agreed to open their basements for shelter:
    • Yellow Creek Baptist Church across from Yellow Creek Park, 5741 KY Highway 144 (When sirens activate)
    • Heritage Baptist Chruch, 3585 Thurston-Dermont Road, (6-10 p.m.)
    • St. Stephen Cathedral basement south entrance, 610 Locust Street (4:30-10 p.m.)
    • No food will be served. People will need to bring a water bottle with him.

Muhlenberg County

  • The following churches are opening as shelters:
    • Cherry Hill Baptist Church
    • Green River Chapel Church
    • Bards Hill Church
    • Powers Chapel
    • Beechmont Missionary Baptist
    • Brier Creek Church
    • Sacramento CP Church
    • Riverside Missionary Baptist Church
    • New Hope
    • Ebenezer Baptist
    • Roland
    • Temple Baptist Central City
    • East Union in Graham
    • Belton Beechmont General Baptist
    • New Life Powderly

Hancock County

  • The following locations have been designated as shelters for tonight’s severe weather:
    • Central Baptist Church, 25 State Route 3543, Hawesville, Ky 42348.
    • Dukes Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 7814 State Route, 144 E Hawesville, Ky 42348.
  • The above shelters are not a 100% guarantee against large-scale tornadoes, but Hancock County Emergency Management Agency says they are the best option for many.