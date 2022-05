OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Some sewer repairs in Owensboro are still underway.

The City of Owensboro says starting May 26, the 1900 Block of Colonial Court will be closed from East 20th Street to Colonial Court for sewer repairs. This closure is expected to last for about a week, pending no delays or inclement weather.

A detour will be marked and ready, and people should use caution and attention while driving in the area.