EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — If Burkhardt Road is part of your daily travel routine, you might be slowed down in the coming week. The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility (EWSU) issued a traffic alert for the road that will go into effect June 13 through the 17th.

City officials say to be aware of sewer work along Burkhardt Road south of the Lloyd Expressway to Newburgh Road. One southbound lane will be closed between Oak Street and Lincoln Avenue.

According to EWSU, flaggers will help direct traffic between Lincoln and Newburgh Road. They urge drivers to slow down and travel cautiously past the work zone. EWSU officials expect the work to be done by the end of the week.