JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – The Public Affairs Officer of Indiana State Police (ISP) District 34, Sgt. David Henderson, has retired after 29 years of service.

Officials say Henderson is an Orleans native and 1989 graduate of Orleans High School. ISP says after graduating high school, Henderson attended Vincennes University for two years, receiving an Associate Degree in Law Enforcement. Officials say Henderson was appointed on December 20, 1993, and was assigned to the Jasper District.

ISP says Henderson has served as:

Tactical Intervention Platoon (Riot Team)

Jasper District Criminal Interdiction

Crime Scene Investigator

Problem-Oriented Officer

Field Training Officer

Detective

Public Information Officer

Henderson says he loved every minute of being a Trooper and emphasized his gratitude to his family, who supported him throughout his years with the Indiana State Police.

Officials say on December 28, Henderson was sworn into office to serve as the Orange County Sheriff.