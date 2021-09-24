Shannon Glenn Apartments facing discrimination complaint

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Evansville-Vanderburgh Human Relations Commission will decide if an Evansville apartment complex discriminated against a woman based on her race.

The commission heard complains from Tiera Presley and another tenant who say they were discriminated against based on her race by Shannon Glenn Apartments off South Green River Road. They claim they were evicted after an incident involving their children, but no evictions happened after a similar incident involving people of a different race.

No decision from the commission has been made yet.