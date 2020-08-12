Sharon Elementary holds “wave parade”

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Before the school year starts Wednesday, Sharon Elementary hosted a unique event to welcome back students.

Families drove through the parking lot holding signs and waved to teachers and staff, who also held signs.

Jacob Moyes, Title I coordinator at Sharon, says the parade was designed to relieve anxiety and show students they’re excited for the upcoming year.

Eyewitness News is hosting ‘Back to School: New Lesson’ an hour-long live special featuring local educational leaders answering your questions about returning to the classroom. The special will air on Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. on ABC 25.

Warrick County superintendent Brad Schneider will be part of that conversation. To submit a question for Schneider, click here.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 11, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories