Sharon Elementary holds “wave parade”

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Before the school year starts Wednesday, Sharon Elementary hosted a unique event to welcome back students.

Families drove through the parking lot holding signs and waved to teachers and staff, who also held signs.

Jacob Moyes, Title I coordinator at Sharon, says the parade was designed to relieve anxiety and show students they’re excited for the upcoming year.

