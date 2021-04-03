Sharon Elementary School student group builds, donates benches

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT)- Let’s face it, kids don’t usually like going to school on a Saturday but for the members of Sharon Elementary School’s Boys to Men Club, it’s worth it to hang out with their friends.

The club includes seven boys specially selected by school staff to receive extra support to reach their potential. The students meet with school staff every two weeks to discuss how to become a “well-rounded man” including respecting themselves and others, handling emotions and adversity, as well as having a role model to look up to.

On Saturday, the club decided to take a more hands-on approach by building two benches from scratch. The students were able to measure, drill, and assemble the bench together, though the adults took care of cutting the lumber.

Assistant principal Kris Warner helped found the Boys to Men Club, adding that completing projects like the benches help the students get closer to reaching their potential.

Not only were the materials donated by Lowe’s, the retailer also donated stocked toolboxes for each of the students. While the students disagreed whether the drilling, measuring, or hanging out with friends was the best part of the morning, they all agreed they had fun.

(This story was originally published on April 3, 2021)